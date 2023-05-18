Williston man involved in cross-state car chase sent back to North Dakota

Jacob Galloway
Jacob Galloway(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man who led deputies on a chase through northwest North Dakota and northeastern Montana has been transferred to the Williams County Correctional Center.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Jacob Galloway stole a trailer and fled from police on April 29. The pursuit continued all the way to Fairview, Montana, where Galloway was arrested.

The trailer disconnected from the truck somewhere in McKenzie County. Deputies say it has been returned to the rightful owner.

Galloway was moved from the Richland County Jail to Williston on May 9. A northwest district court judge set bond for Galloway at $100,000.

Galloway is charged with fleeing a police officer with risk of death and theft. He could face up to 5 years in prison for the charges.

His arraignment is set for June 7.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoky scene around the ND State Capitol
UPDATE: ‘Hazardous’ air quality reported; Department of Environmental Quality urges caution during smoky conditions
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Back Wages
US Department of Labor recovers $186K in back wages for 52 workers denied overtime pay by Bismarck security services provider
La Cantina set to open in Mandan
A family legacy continues as La Cantina is set to open in Mandan
Fort Yates man's death ruled a homicide
Fort Yates man’s death ruled a homicide

Latest News

Bismarck skycam haze
Still hazy in Bismarck, conditions improving
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Man pleads guilty to running over, killing North Dakota teen
Governor Doug Burgum
Burgum “likely” to run for president
Larks Logo
Northwoods League renews agreement with ESPN, Larks games to be available on ESPN+ with All-Star game on ESPNU
Northwest Contracting shop damaged by overnight vehicle fire