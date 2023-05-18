Williston man involved in cross-state car chase sent back to North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man who led deputies on a chase through northwest North Dakota and northeastern Montana has been transferred to the Williams County Correctional Center.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Jacob Galloway stole a trailer and fled from police on April 29. The pursuit continued all the way to Fairview, Montana, where Galloway was arrested.

The trailer disconnected from the truck somewhere in McKenzie County. Deputies say it has been returned to the rightful owner.

Galloway was moved from the Richland County Jail to Williston on May 9. A northwest district court judge set bond for Galloway at $100,000.

Galloway is charged with fleeing a police officer with risk of death and theft. He could face up to 5 years in prison for the charges.

His arraignment is set for June 7.

