Williston man charged with possessing more than 4,000 fentanyl pills and guns pleads not guilty

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man charged with having more than $350,000 in drugs and firearms has pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Richard Lloyd had more than 4,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 105 grams of cocaine, 705 grams of meth, 645 grams of marijuana, 122 packs of THC edibles and four firearms seized from his apartment on April 19. Lloyd faces eight felony charges including possession with intent to deliver meth and fentanyl, and delivery of cocaine.

Lloyd could face of maximum of 85 years in prison if convicted of those felonies.

His next court appearance is set for August 8.

