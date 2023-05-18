United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot’s Maicee Burke

Maicee Burke
Maicee Burke(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Blink and you’ll miss her.

“She leaves people in the dust,” said Marissa Thorson, a senior at Minot High.

Soccer must be easy when you are faster than everyone else on the field.

“She works so hard,” said Marissa.

When most student-athletes finish practice, they go home for the night.

“I come to soccer, do my best, then I go to track and do my best,” said Maicee, a junior at Minot High.

Maicee isn’t like most.

“My dream is to be the best me and play four sports my whole high school career. Also, get all ‘A’s,” said Maicee.

Four sports, and a 4.0 GPA.

“She’s dedicated to every single one of them. I don’t know a single sport that she plays that she isn’t dedicated to,” said Emerson Perrin, a junior at Minot High.

Maicee qualified for state in cross country and has notched state track-qualifying times in three relays and two individual events.

“She never gives up. She keeps going, no matter what,” said Marissa.

When the Majettes hockey team finished third in the state, Maicee helped make it happen.

She’s also a two-time state champion in soccer.

“The coaches and the team have pushed me through it all,” said Maicee.

This state athlete sets the standard.

“She wants everyone to be positive. She’ll lift everyone up and put a smile on their face,” said Marissa.

That came in handy when the Majettes soccer team’s historic win streak ended in April.

“When we were down how we were, bringing people up is really important. She’s really good at that,” said Emerson.

Some days, Maicee leads the West Region in goals.

“She’s good with teamwork. She can pass the ball, score goals, and give other people the chance, too,” said Marissa.

Maicee has been right on the money.

Minot finishes the regular season at Dickinson on Friday. A win would clinch the Majettes’ third-straight WDA regular season championship.

