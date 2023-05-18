Supreme Court sides with photographer in copyright case involving Andy Warhol, Prince

Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.
Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.(Source: Supreme Court/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with a photographer who claimed the late Andy Warhol had violated her copyright on a photograph of the singer Prince.

The Supreme Court sided 7-2 with photographer Lynn Goldsmith.

“Lynn Goldsmith’s original works, like those of other photographers, are entitled to copyright protection, even against famous artists,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in an opinion.

The case involved images Warhol created of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair. Warhol used a Goldsmith photograph as his starting point.

Warhol died in 1987.

Most Read

Smoky scene around the ND State Capitol
UPDATE: ‘Hazardous’ air quality reported; Department of Environmental Quality urges caution during smoky conditions
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Back Wages
US Department of Labor recovers $186K in back wages for 52 workers denied overtime pay by Bismarck security services provider
Fort Yates man's death ruled a homicide
Fort Yates man’s death ruled a homicide
La Cantina set to open in Mandan
A family legacy continues as La Cantina is set to open in Mandan

Latest News

Existing home sales fell 3.4% in April from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.28...
Looking for a house? High mortgages, few homes lead to biggest annual price drop in 11 years
Dr. Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr. Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said.
Blue Bell announces new Dr. Pepper Float ice cream
Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing...
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck like never before
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck in new light
Joy Ryan and her grandson Brad Ryan traveled across the country to visit all of the U.S....
93-year-old woman and grandson complete quest to visit all 63 US national parks