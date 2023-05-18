Still hazy in Bismarck, conditions improving

Bismarck skycam haze
Bismarck skycam haze(Valley News Live)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A hazy cloud still hangs over Bismarck. As of Thursday, at 11:00 a.m., Bismarck’s air quality is at 168, which is considered “unhealthy.”

Bismarck’s average air quality score is around 30. Yesterday, we hit a score of 986 at 4:00 p.m., but according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, it’s been gradually improving since then. However, since air quality forecasting can be a bit unpredictable, air quality could continue to fluctuate going forward.

