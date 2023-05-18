Riverfront projects full steam ahead

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota summers are sometimes short but always sweet. There are many ways to enjoy the usually mild weather, but Christa Kiedrowski is here to tell us about an idea to add more to that list. The Missouri River is one of Bismarck and Mandan’s most scenic assets. One group has decided to take the lead on an idea which could make it more accessible to citizens and attractive to tourists.

When you think of the Missouri River, ample fishing opportunities, walking paths and scenic views probably come to mind. But the Department of Commerce Tourism Division, the City of Bismarck and the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation have ideas which could make big waves for the Bismarck and Mandan Communities. “The riverfront is where it’s at in North Dakota’s capitol city. So, it was really natural for the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation when we saw the North Dakota Tourism planning grants to apply,” said Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation Executive Director Aaron Barth.

Five projects across the state were awarded grant money. The projects will explore new or expand on existing tourist attractions. The big idea from the foundation includes festival grounds, an amphitheater and boutique hotel all located on the banks of the Missouri River.

Proposed Festival area (KFYR-TV)

Leaders say this is an exciting project not only for tourists, but for residents as well. “So, one of the things in the stakeholder meetings that we found is that a lot of people don’t have a way to really enjoy the river unless you have a boat or own something you can’t really get close to it,’ said Sara Otte Coleman, Director of Tourism and Marketing for the North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism Department.

The idea is to rethink how 20 miles of river front land is used, it would take a combination of both private and public lands to come together to make the projects happen. Projected costs for the festival grounds, amphitheater and hotel would be between 60 and 74 million dollars according to market research by CSL International but would also create jobs and pump revenue back into the communities.

Proposed hotel (KFYR-TV)

While the projects are still upstream from the finish line, project coordinators are still excited about the possibilities. “It’s really unlimited what we can do when we partner with one another in North Dakota,” said Barth. Right now, the project is still acquiring permits and input from the community, construction dates for any structures have not been set. But plans for a kayak and canoe ramp have already been presented to the Bismarck City Commission.

Due to fiscal constraints only the Bismarck side of the river was considered for development but input from both communities is still considered valuable for a cohesive riverfront. Bison World is a project also considered for destination development in North Dakota. It would be a bison themed cultural center and theme park in Jamestown.

