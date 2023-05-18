People seeking other forms of assistance after ND Rent Help ended May 1

ND Rent Help
ND Rent Help(ND Department of Human Services)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency is over. And with the end of the emergency declaration, lots of federal programs will be ending as well.

One such program is ND Rent Help, which ended on May 1. It was a program started in January 2021 that provided assistance to people struggling to pay rent. People who work with those who can’t afford housing say they might now have to get creative.

“They’re coming in. So, people who are coming off of pandemic funding for their rent are going to need to be able to access the other assistance that’s there with them, and taking the money and putting it back into rent,” said Sister Kathleen Atkinson, executive director of Ministry on the Margins.

Pandemic-era rental assistance peaked in March 2023. People are seeking out other forms of assistance as well. Sister Kathleen Atkinson said about one in 10 people who visit the Ministry on the Margins food pantry are seniors who have never used a food pantry before.

