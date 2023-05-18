Northwoods League renews agreement with ESPN, Larks games to be available on ESPN+ with All-Star game on ESPNU

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a trial run in 2022, the Northwoods League and ESPN have renewed an agreement for the 2023 season to have select games broadcast on ESPN+, with a new addition of select games on ESPNU.

There will be select games daily on ESPN+ throughout the 2023 season. Two regular season games will be nationally televised on ESPNU - June 22nd in Bismarck, and July 2nd in Traverse City.

The NWL All-Star games will be televised on ESPNU as well. The Bismarck Larks, who are hosting the Great Plains All-Star Game on August 1, will spearhead the broadcast on ESPNU.

“ESPN+ gives the Northwoods League outstanding viewership during the summer months and having a number of games on ESPNU the next couple of years gives Northwoods League players a high level of exposure at this point in their careers,” said Northwoods League Chairman/Co-Founder Dick Radatz, Jr.

The Bismarck Larks open the season Monday, May 29 at home against the Duluth Huskies.

