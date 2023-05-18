Northwest Contracting shop damaged by overnight vehicle fire

(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) - The warehouse of a major Bismarck construction company was damaged in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Bismarck Fire officials say a truck in the shop of Northwest Contracting caught fire, triggering the building’s sprinkler system. Investigators say the system kept the fire under control by the time fire crews arrived around 3 a.m.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and heavy fire and smoke damage to the truck and ceiling in the shop on the 2800 block of Valley Forge Street.

No one was injured. Investigators believe the vehicle fire was accidental.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoky scene around the ND State Capitol
UPDATE: ‘Hazardous’ air quality reported; Department of Environmental Quality urges caution during smoky conditions
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Back Wages
US Department of Labor recovers $186K in back wages for 52 workers denied overtime pay by Bismarck security services provider
La Cantina set to open in Mandan
A family legacy continues as La Cantina is set to open in Mandan
Fort Yates man's death ruled a homicide
Fort Yates man’s death ruled a homicide

Latest News

Bismarck skycam haze
Still hazy in Bismarck, conditions improving
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Man pleads guilty to running over, killing North Dakota teen
Governor Doug Burgum
Burgum “likely” to run for president
Larks Logo
Northwoods League renews agreement with ESPN, Larks games to be available on ESPN+ with All-Star game on ESPNU