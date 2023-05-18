Minot mom contributes to writing national best-selling book

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Mother’s Day reminds us of the importance of maternal figures in our lives.

With five kids of her own, Carolyn Moore is no stranger to motherhood.

She’s the editor-in-chief of “Her View From Home,” a submission-based website, where she reads as many as 400 stories a month on marriage, grief, faith, and the journey of being a mom.

Carolyn Moore and her friend Leslie Means, who owns the website “Her View from Home,” decided it was time to put together a book telling stories of motherhood; something tangible that she says would outlive the internet.

“That’s really the purpose of the website and the book is to share those stories, a place where, if you’re not a professional writer, that’s great. You don’t need to be anybody famous to have a story that’s worth telling,” said Moore.

The book “So God Made a Mother” features 89 essays from all around the world. Moore said in 2017, a reader submitted a story of losing a friend to post-partum depression. This compelled another reader to seek help for their struggles.

Moore says this was proof the book was needed.

“It’s easy for us to talk about it because we feel so strongly about what it is. It’s really just a clearing house for stories and to get people to sit down with each other and say, ‘You know, tell me about this time in your life,’” said Moore.

She said they went through the traditional publishing route while supporting her husband through a severe brain surgery, a pregnancy of her own, and caring for their four other children.

However, Moore and Means refused to give up on the project.

“We are incredibly grateful and humbled and thankful for your support of the book, for loving it as much as we do to see the world’s response is just such a blessing,” said Means.

Giving a voice to the stories of mothers everywhere.

“So God Made A Mother” is available for purchase in all major bookstores and on Amazon, influencing the lives of women everywhere.

Moore will be doing a book signing at Main Street Books in Minot in July.

