Minot 40-year-old sewage system getting upgrade

Minot sewage system upgrade(KMOT)
By Haley Burchett
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The City of Minot is in the first phase of removing and replacing 40-plus year-old piping that currently handles two-thirds of the city’s sewage.

More than 4,500 feet of what’s known as valley force main piping will be replaced, starting in a manhole on the state fairgrounds with the first two hundred feet.

A year and a half ago, when a portion of the infrastructure collapsed, the plan for replacement began.

Roughly six million gallons of sewage per day goes through this line that stretches from Minot International Airport to the Dakota Square Mall.

In order for construction to begin, seven lift stations had to be shut down.

To prevent backups across the city, the workers had a very brief window of time to get the work done.

“We had some staff in from midnight to 5′ o clock yesterday afternoon trying to get that and help the contractor out so it’s a pretty extensive, coordinated effort between different agencies,” said John Reynolds, City of Minot Water Waste Department.

The current phase will cost about $300,000, with funding supplied from sewer rehab funds.

The first 200 feet should be wrapped up by the end of next week.

