Local business, Pretty Loaded, teaching self-defense to thousands of GrubHub employees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The world is full of wonder, but if you’re not careful, it can also be a dangerous place. That’s where Beth Warford steps in. She’s the owner of Pretty Loaded, which teaches a series of safety training courses to keep people out of harm’s way.

Recently Warford partnered with GrubHub. The company reached out to her for her expertise in preventative measures to help keep its employees safe.

So far, Warford has created 19 of these custom safety videos, which have been distributed to their hundreds of thousands of delivery partners. “We have developed training for them for when they’re actually picking the food up at a restaurant - tactically parking their car. How do they look like a hard target? How do they go by their location and make sure that nobody is just standing around checking them out,” said the founder of Pretty Loaded.

The videos teach driving safely, anti-carjacking, gas station safety, situational awareness, delivery instruction and more. Warford says her business caters to any sort of company. From real estate agents to loan workers - Warford can customize safety courses to keep a business’s employees safe. You can find out more on her website, prettyloaded.org.

