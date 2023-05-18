Lawsuit filed against Williston hotel for allowing sex trafficking during oil boom

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - An individual from Georgia has filed a federal lawsuit against a Williston Hotel, accusing them of knowingly allowing sex trafficking in their building.

The individual, who the lawsuit states is a survivor of sex trafficking, is suing the Mainstay Suites and 26th Street Hospitality, LLP, for failing to prevent trafficking at its site in 2013 and 2014. The lawsuit argues that the hotel benefited by selling rooms to people that were known to be involved in sex trafficking.

“Had the Defendant timely and properly implemented policies and procedures common and reasonably accepted in the hospitality industry concerning anti-trafficking, safety, and security, it is more likely than not that the injuries suffered by the Plaintiff at the subject hotel would have been prevented or mitigated,” the lawsuit states.

The individual is seeking compensation for past and future medical expenses and emotional distress.

Your News Leader has reached out to 26th Street Hospitality for comment.

The hotel’s owners have until June 2 to respond to the complaint.

