KMOT celebrates the 2023 ‘Best of the Class’

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The top-performing high schoolers from schools across north-central North Dakota were celebrated for their accomplishments at Minot State on Wednesday.

Roughly 120 students from 30 schools were invited to this year’s KMOT Best of the Class.

KMOT Best of Class lunch (Photo courtesy: Rick Heit Photography)

The students were treated to a free lunch and got to hear from motivational speakers about their futures.

Students were encouraged to not only pursue their dreams but also to find their own path in life and enjoy the journey. One of the honorees, Amari LaRocque, of Turtle Mountain Community High School told us about her future plans and what she wants to share with other graduates.

“As Native people we think and we know that you’re put on this Earth for a reason and you have a purpose. The journey to find that purpose is what makes life meaningful,” said LaRocque.

LaRocque says she plans to attend Turtle Mountain Community College and get a degree in the Anishinaabe language. From there she plans to transfer to the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities to obtain her master’s degree, and possibly her Ph.D. in fashion design.

One student was awarded a $500 scholarship courtesy of KMOT.

Congratulations to this year’s KMOT Best of the Class!

