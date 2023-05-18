KMOT celebrates the 2023 ‘Best of the Class’

KMOT Best of Class
KMOT Best of Class(Photo courtesy: Rick Heit Photography)
By Haley Burchett
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The top-performing high schoolers from schools across north-central North Dakota were celebrated for their accomplishments at Minot State on Wednesday.

Roughly 120 students from 30 schools were invited to this year’s KMOT Best of the Class.

KMOT Best of Class lunch
KMOT Best of Class lunch(Photo courtesy: Rick Heit Photography)

The students were treated to a free lunch and got to hear from motivational speakers about their futures.

Students were encouraged to not only pursue their dreams but also to find their own path in life and enjoy the journey. One of the honorees, Amari LaRocque, of Turtle Mountain Community High School told us about her future plans and what she wants to share with other graduates.

“As Native people we think and we know that you’re put on this Earth for a reason and you have a purpose. The journey to find that purpose is what makes life meaningful,” said LaRocque.

LaRocque says she plans to attend Turtle Mountain Community College and get a degree in the Anishinaabe language. From there she plans to transfer to the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities to obtain her master’s degree, and possibly her Ph.D. in fashion design.

One student was awarded a $500 scholarship courtesy of KMOT.

Congratulations to this year’s KMOT Best of the Class!

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoky scene around the ND State Capitol
UPDATE: ‘Hazardous’ air quality reported; Department of Environmental Quality urges caution during smoky conditions
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Back Wages
US Department of Labor recovers $186K in back wages for 52 workers denied overtime pay by Bismarck security services provider
La Cantina set to open in Mandan
A family legacy continues as La Cantina is set to open in Mandan
Surveillance video from the March 19 break-in at the Ramada Inn
Bismarck Police asking help identifying suspects in Ramada break-in

Latest News

Demons Tennis
Bismarck Demons Tennis
Pretty Loaded
Local business, Pretty Loaded, teaching self-defense to thousands of GrubHub employees
Shannon Brandt
Man pleaded guilty in street dance death
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/18/2023