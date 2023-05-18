Fallen Grand Forks officer’s son visits the station

Gunnar Holte came to visit officers with cards, wishing them a “Happy Police Week.”
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police received a very special visit at the station Wednesday.

Gunnar Holte came to visit officers with cards, wishing them a “Happy Police Week.”

Gunnar is Officer Cody Holte’s son.

Holte was killed in the line of duty in May 2020, when an eviction notice turned into a shootout. Next Saturday will mark three years since his death.

Gunnar was just two-years-old at the time and officers say he’s growing up fast, and they always look forward to his visits.

