Construction industry contends with worker shortage

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A bulk of construction usually picks up this season, but the industry is experiencing a worker shortage.

Your News Leader talked with local construction workers and contractors about their successes as well as the challenges they’re facing.

Worker shortages can be seen in many industries across the U.S. Employers in the construction field are trying to fill the gap.

Anthony Jundt, a crew member with CTI, said it would be much easier to do the job with more people.

”I’d say not having enough guys and having to do more than just my job, if that makes any sense,” said Jundt.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of this March, there are more than 340,000 construction job openings in the U.S., which is about 70,000 less than this point last year.

Adam Trueblood, a foreman at CTI, said they mostly hire locally, but they’ve tried to bring people into the fold with Facebook, Indeed, kiosks, benefits, retirement packages and competitive wages.

”A few years ago, we used to have stacks of applications and people coming in and now they just trickle in slowly,” said Trueblood.

Mike Iverson, the owner of Bakken Coating and Construction, said they have lots of overtime. He said that although they wear protective gear in the oil field and take lots of breaks, the job can also take a mental toll.

”You are moving 50 to 75 pounds pails of sand and dumping them and you’re crawling underneath pipe,” said Iverson.

Francisco Diaz, a supervisor with Bakken Coating and Construction, said he started three years ago and was new to the industry.

”I had to learn kind of on the spot or as I went along, and I got pretty good,” said Diaz.

The crew from CTI works on installing a second power source to MSU’s dome in case the primary feed goes out.

”In a couple years, we’re going to be able to say that we took fiber optic cables to 95% of Minot. I mean, not a lot of people can say they did that,” said Trueblood.

Working to fill much-needed jobs in our communities.

Some of the causes of the shortage, according to the National Center for Construction Education and Research, are individual time constraints, higher wages in adjacent industries and a lack of interest from younger generations.

