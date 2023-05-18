CHI honors nurses with the Daisy Award

Daisy Award
Daisy Award(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nurses have a hard job. From caring for patients to making sure families are comforted, every shift brings new challenges. Two nurses at CHI have been honored with the Daisy Award.

As nurses pass through these halls some go the extra mile each day at work, and they say the patients make the hard work worth it.

“Just seeing people in their worst, getting better and making progress and getting over illnesses and things like that. It’s really nice to kind of be the one to help instigate that move them down and get them better. It’s really nice,” said Tom Kubisiak, registered nurse.

Tom Kubisiak was one of three nurses nominated. He and Sally Ell were chosen to receive the Daisy Award.

“It’s humbling because it’s actually from a patient. Our patients are like our family. We come every day ready to work and we work hard and try to get people in and it’s sometimes a struggle,” said Sally Ell, registered nurse.

The nurses could be nominated by the hospital or outside sources. Emma Thompson is in her first year as a nurse. Even though she didn’t win she’s honored to be considered.

“I just hope that it serves as motivation for everybody else to continue to provide compassionate care here CHI,” said Emma Thompson, registered nurse.

Nurse supervisors say compassion is one of the most important traits of a good nurse.

‘Their patients are their number one priority when they’re here at work. They really take the time to listen to the patients to help them guide them through their care, and make them comfortable,” said Shelly Schon, clinical supervisor.

But these nurses are making an uncomfortable hospital stay a little bit better.

CHI is hoping to keep awarding nurses each quarter with the Daisy Award. The hospital encourages community members to nominate CHI nurses that have provided exemplary care.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoky scene around the ND State Capitol
UPDATE: ‘Hazardous’ air quality reported; Department of Environmental Quality urges caution during smoky conditions
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Back Wages
US Department of Labor recovers $186K in back wages for 52 workers denied overtime pay by Bismarck security services provider
La Cantina set to open in Mandan
A family legacy continues as La Cantina is set to open in Mandan
Surveillance video from the March 19 break-in at the Ramada Inn
Bismarck Police asking help identifying suspects in Ramada break-in

Latest News

Lemont Rogers
Bismarck Police find hundreds of fentanyl pills in separate arrests
Proposed Amphitheater
Riverfront projects full steam ahead
KMOT Best of Class
KMOT celebrates the 2023 ‘Best of the Class’
Demons Tennis
Bismarck Demons Tennis