CHI honors nurses with the Daisy Award

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nurses have a hard job. From caring for patients to making sure families are comforted, every shift brings new challenges. Two nurses at CHI have been honored with the Daisy Award.

As nurses pass through these halls some go the extra mile each day at work, and they say the patients make the hard work worth it.

“Just seeing people in their worst, getting better and making progress and getting over illnesses and things like that. It’s really nice to kind of be the one to help instigate that move them down and get them better. It’s really nice,” said Tom Kubisiak, registered nurse.

Tom Kubisiak was one of three nurses nominated. He and Sally Ell were chosen to receive the Daisy Award.

“It’s humbling because it’s actually from a patient. Our patients are like our family. We come every day ready to work and we work hard and try to get people in and it’s sometimes a struggle,” said Sally Ell, registered nurse.

The nurses could be nominated by the hospital or outside sources. Emma Thompson is in her first year as a nurse. Even though she didn’t win she’s honored to be considered.

“I just hope that it serves as motivation for everybody else to continue to provide compassionate care here CHI,” said Emma Thompson, registered nurse.

Nurse supervisors say compassion is one of the most important traits of a good nurse.

‘Their patients are their number one priority when they’re here at work. They really take the time to listen to the patients to help them guide them through their care, and make them comfortable,” said Shelly Schon, clinical supervisor.

But these nurses are making an uncomfortable hospital stay a little bit better.

CHI is hoping to keep awarding nurses each quarter with the Daisy Award. The hospital encourages community members to nominate CHI nurses that have provided exemplary care.

