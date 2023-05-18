Burgum “likely” to run for president

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s becoming more and more likely you’ll see a familiar name in the Republican primary for the 2024 presidential election.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is likely to announce a decision about a presidential run in the coming weeks, according to CBS News. CBS says several GOP consultants have been approached to work for a possible Burgum campaign. Fox News has reported Burgum is shooting TV ads to prepare for a potential launch. The reports from national news outlets come a couple weeks after we sat down with him and asked him the same question, which he sidestepped.

“No decisions have been made about 2024 at this time. We’re still completely focused on getting finished up with this Legislative Session right now,” said Burgum on May 9.

Burgum was a political outsider when he was first elected in 2016. He defeated the popular late Attorney General and Republican-endorsed Wayne Stenehjem on his way to becoming Governor. He would face an even bigger uphill battle in national politics in 2024. Former President Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are two of many political giants that would stand between him and the White House.

Your News Leader has reached out to Burgum’s team for comment but did not immediately hear back.

