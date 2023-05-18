Bismarck teen publishes book, hopes to start conversation about adoption and foster care

Chloe Naslund
Chloe Naslund(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. - Many of us might dream of one day writing a book; maybe it’s something we’ll tackle in retirement.

St. Mary’s High School sophomore Chloe Naslund has already checked writing and publishing a book off her bucket list. The 16-year-old’s new book “Adoptive Love” is available for purchase now.

“Adoptive Love” tackles a subject very close to Naslund’s heart and she hopes her book might get people talking.

Chloe Naslund still can’t believe what she’s reading. It is a story she wrote, now published and available for the world to read. Her book, “Adoptive Love,” is the story of a teenage girl named Zoey who has been sifted through the foster care system nearly all her life.

It’s a fiction story, but Chloe says her own life served as inspiration.

“I’m adopted, and my older brother is adopted,” said Chloe.

Brent and Jessica Naslund first met Chloe when she was just nine months old in an orphanage in Ghana.

“It was love at first sight,” said her dad, Brent.

They knew the second they met Chloe and her brother Cameron they wanted to adopt them.

“I knew that she was something special. We were drawn to her immediately,” recalled her mom, Jessica.

“There was something in her eyes. She had this twinkle in her eyes, and she was really engaging,” added Brent.

That twinkle is still there. And as she’s grown, so have her dreams. So, when Chloe decided to publish a book, her parents weren’t surprised.

“When she says she’s going to do something she does it,” said Jessica.

It took nearly two years to get “Adoptive Love” published. Chloe hopes the story might start some important conversations about adoption and foster care.

“I wanted it to make it like not one of those hush hush conversations and to really be able to validate the feelings of people going through adoption or who are in foster care because you know, life is messy, and it’s just one of those things that this is our world,” she explained.

A world that Chloe Naslund hopes to make a little better, one word at a time.

Chloe’s book is available on Amazon. Adoptive Love: Naslund, Chloe: 9781733349284: Amazon.com: Books

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoky scene around the ND State Capitol
UPDATE: ‘Hazardous’ air quality reported; Department of Environmental Quality urges caution during smoky conditions
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Back Wages
US Department of Labor recovers $186K in back wages for 52 workers denied overtime pay by Bismarck security services provider
La Cantina set to open in Mandan
A family legacy continues as La Cantina is set to open in Mandan
Fort Yates man's death ruled a homicide
Fort Yates man’s death ruled a homicide

Latest News

Bismarck skycam haze
Still hazy in Bismarck, conditions improving
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Man pleads guilty to running over, killing North Dakota teen
Governor Doug Burgum
Burgum “likely” to run for president
Larks Logo
Northwoods League renews agreement with ESPN, Larks games to be available on ESPN+ with All-Star game on ESPNU