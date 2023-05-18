Bismarck Police find hundreds of fentanyl pills in separate arrests

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested two men they say were dealing fentanyl pills.

Authorities made a traffic stop on Wednesday night and recognized 20-year-old Jaden Patrick from an outstanding Michigan warrant. Police say they found a container with 525 fentanyl pills near his backpack.

Jaden Patrick (KFYR-TV)

A Minnesota man is also in custody after Bismarck Police claim he intended to sell hundreds of fentanyl pills. Police arrested 48-year-old Lemont Rogers on Wednesday evening on a Burleigh County warrant for possessing drugs. They say when Rogers was being booked into the Burleigh Morton Detention Center, they found approximately 800 fentanyl pills concealed in a sweatpants pocket underneath his jeans. Both men charged with possession and intent to deliver fentanyl 40 grams or more.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.