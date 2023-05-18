2023 Norsk Høstfest tickets on sale Wednesday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Norsk Høstfest!

Ticket holders can choose between a daily festival admission ticket or a Great Hall show ticket.

Daily festival admission gets you a single-day entry into the festival and costs $44 plus fees.

Great Hall show tickets range from $54-$89 plus fees and get you into the concert of your choosing, plus entry to the rest of the festival for that day.

This year’s Great Hall lineup includes Million Dollar Quartet, Hostfest staple Daniel O’Donnell, The Oak Ridge Boys, ventriloquist Terry Fator, Daughtry, and Brothers Osborne.

Side stage entertainment at this year’s festival, which is free with daily festival admission, includes polka performer Mollie B and comic duo Williams & Ree.

Military and students can get $10 off any ticket by showing proof of ID at the box office.

Tickets can be purchased at the Høstfest office at 1020 S. Broadway (same building as Visit Minot) or online.

You can go on the Norsk Høstfest website and click either “Entertainment Lineup” or “General Admission Tickets.” From there you’ll be redirected to the Ticketmaster website to make your purchases.

The 2023 Norsk Høstfest runs Sept. 27-30 at the North Dakota State Fair Center in Minot.

