2023 Norsk Høstfest tickets on sale Wednesday

Norsk Høstfest tickets on sale
Norsk Høstfest tickets on sale(Norsk Høstfest)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Norsk Høstfest!

Ticket holders can choose between a daily festival admission ticket or a Great Hall show ticket.

Daily festival admission gets you a single-day entry into the festival and costs $44 plus fees.

Great Hall show tickets range from $54-$89 plus fees and get you into the concert of your choosing, plus entry to the rest of the festival for that day.

This year’s Great Hall lineup includes Million Dollar Quartet, Hostfest staple Daniel O’Donnell, The Oak Ridge Boys, ventriloquist Terry Fator, Daughtry, and Brothers Osborne.

Side stage entertainment at this year’s festival, which is free with daily festival admission, includes polka performer Mollie B and comic duo Williams & Ree.

Military and students can get $10 off any ticket by showing proof of ID at the box office.

Tickets can be purchased at the Høstfest office at 1020 S. Broadway (same building as Visit Minot) or online.

You can go on the Norsk Høstfest website and click either “Entertainment Lineup” or “General Admission Tickets.” From there you’ll be redirected to the Ticketmaster website to make your purchases.

The 2023 Norsk Høstfest runs Sept. 27-30 at the North Dakota State Fair Center in Minot.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoky scene around the ND State Capitol
‘Hazardous’ air quality reported; Department of Environmental Quality urges caution during smoky conditions
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Dog attack
Police: Dog shot and killed after multiple attacks in Grand Forks
Loader identical to the one stolen over the weekend
ND DOT front end loader stolen over the weekend

Latest News

Coal Creek Station in Underwood
Department of Energy awards $38 million to support carbon capture at Coal Creek Station
Army National Guard's Career Discovery Fair
Army National Guard hosts Career Discovery Fair
Students petting animals during 'Life on the Farm' experience
NDSU Burleigh County Extension puts on an ag education experience ‘Life on the Farm’
A group held a mini parade of flags through the Scandinavian Heritage Park in Minot Wednesday
Minoters here and abroad celebrate Syttende Mai