Williston State Tetons win Region XIII Baseball Championship

By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILES CITY, Mont. (KUMV) - It took everything they had, but the Williston State College Tetons are the Region XIII Champions.

The Tetons defeated the Miles Community College Pioneers 9-7 in their third meeting of the tournament. Tied 7-7 in the 9th, Williston’s Jalen Denton got Chris Shopbell and Zach Stark in to take the lead. Williston State lost on Saturday to Miles, then proceeded to defeat Bismarck State, Dakota County Technical College, and Miles twice.

Williston State was seeded 4th, the lowest in the tournament.

The Tetons will now head to West Burlington, Iowa, for a best-of-three series against Southeastern Community College for a trip to the NJCAA Division II World Series.

