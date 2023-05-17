US Department of Labor recovers $186K in back wages for 52 workers denied overtime pay by Bismarck security services provider

Back Wages
Back Wages(KFYR-TV)
By Hope Sisk
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT
BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) - More than 50 employees of a security services provider in Bismarck will get paid out back wages owed to them through the Fair Labor Standards Act minimum wage provisions.

The U.S. Department of Labor says investigators recovered more than $186,000 for the 52 workers of 10-Code LLC. The agency says the employer violated overtime pay laws.

Employees who believe they may be owed back wages collected by the division can file an online complaint here.

