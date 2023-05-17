From teammates to rivals, Our Redeemer’s seniors sign to Minot State and UMary

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A pair of Our Redeemer’s teammates signed their college commitments Tuesday afternoon.

Elise Altringer and Aubrey Griedl may have played basketball together but they won’t be going to the same school, or playing the same sport.

Elise signed her letter of intent to swim at UMary, while Aubrey is staying in Minot to play women’s basketball for the Minot State Beavers.

“I honestly didn’t think I was going to play sports in college, but after talking with the coaches I saw that I did have a chance. I didn’t want to say, ‘Yup, I’m ready to play right away,’ just because I got a singular chance. I really had to look into what I was going to be offered academically as well as athletically. I really think Minot State is the right choice in the end,” said Aubrey.

Both Elise and Aubrey made All-Region 6 basketball honors this winter. The Knights won the District 12 championship and finished second in the region.

“If you have a dream to do something like this, go after it. Work as hard as you can. Enjoy high school and enjoy the work, because later on, it’ll pay off and you’ll get to keep doing what you enjoy,” said Elise.

Elise finished second on two relays at the state meet this past fall in the Minot High swimming and diving team’s runner-up performance.

Elise said she plans to study engineering.

Aubrey said she will major in psychology.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.