St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation opens Twice Blessed applications

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Twice Blessed is a major fundraising campaign at the end of the year and applications are now open.

Applications are open to any nonprofit or government entity in north-central North Dakota.

After the application process ends, the St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation decides how much they’ll match the organizations.

Last year, more than $1.3 million was dispersed as part of the program.

“We’ve been able to the last few years, exceed a million dollars in gifts out to communities, so we help organizations with their fundraising in order to ramp them up,” said Shelly Weppler, foundation president.

You can apply on the foundation website, by calling (701) 837-1726 or stopping by their office.

Applications close Aug. 15.

