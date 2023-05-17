Square foot method an option for gardeners

Gardening
Gardening(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The season of growth is here, and people are getting their garden beds in order.

There are multiple ways to organize food groups in a garden and one of them is by the square foot method. This is when a garden is organized with square foot plots each dedicated to a particular type of vegetable. It tends to work best with a grid layout and raised beds to avoid wasting space.

Emily How, NDSU Extension agent with Ward County, said this method is a guide for new gardeners on when and where to plant a seed.

She said it’s great for beginners or people who have small spaces. But it’s adaptable for those who have big gardens and have more experience.

“You don’t have to go through that stress of, ‘Well, can I plant my eggplants next to my cucumbers?’ And you don’t have to think about things like rotation as much,” said How.

How said it also allows bigger yields with less space.

