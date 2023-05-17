Pro’s Pointer #3

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the most part, something new generally outperforms something older like a car, a pair of shoes or in the case of this week’s Pro’s Pointer, fishing line. Johnnie Candle is talking about superline and the correct way to put the new line on your reel.

“If you haven’t done it for a while, maybe this is the year that we put new line on all of our fishing reels,” said Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame Member. “Me, personally, I’ve switched 90% of my fishing to the use of superlines, which makes spooling up much simpler because it’s much less susceptible to line twist. With baitcasting reels it’s simple. We want the line to come off the bottom of the supply spool, so it goes over the top of the fishing reel eliminating all chances for twist. Spinning reels are a little tougher but after you crank two to three times, and your rod tip looks like this, all we need to do is flip the supply spool over and continue filling the reel. Why do we take so much time putting line on properly? It helps eliminate the dreaded bird’s nest or overruns. The more time we spend putting the line on correctly, the more time we have to fish later on.”

Next week, Johnnie is talking about one of the hot topics in the fishing industry right now — clean power and why it’s important.

