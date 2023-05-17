North Dakotans may not receive Social Security if debt negotiations not reached

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Time is ticking on reaching a deal to raise the country’s debt ceiling. However, there must be bipartisan agreement on raising the limit.

It’s important we do so because the alternative, according to both sides in D.C., is the nation may run out of money to pay all its bills as soon as June 1. That means payments issued by the federal government — like Social Security, Medicare, tax refunds, military salaries and others would likely be delayed.

Retired seniors would take one of the biggest hits as they’re on fixed incomes. According to the national Social Security website, 140,668 North Dakotans receive payments. 105,753 of them are retired workers who rely on those disbursements to make ends meet.

The good news is President Joe Biden met with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday in the hope of negotiating a deal.

“We’re going to come together because there’s no alternative to do the right thing for the country... Leaders all agree, we will not default. Every leader has said that,” said Biden.

AARP provides resources for seniors to stay informed and can offer solutions in times of financial hardships. For more information, call (866) 554-5383 or visit aarp.org.

