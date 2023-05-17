NDSU Burleigh County Extension puts on an ag education experience ‘Life on the Farm’

Students petting animals during 'Life on the Farm' experience
Students petting animals during 'Life on the Farm' experience(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: May. 17, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Third graders in Bismarck got a chance to experience life on the farm Wednesday. NDSU Burleigh County Extension opened its door to them to learn all about agriculture.

Many kids who didn’t grow up on a farm know what these animals are, but they might not know what products come from them.

“If I went to a farm before, and I never saw this, I would have never known how noodles are made,” said Summer Betzhole, a third grader.

Students are learning about the 16-step process of making pasta from farm to table. They also are picking up skills they might not find in a classroom.

“It’s not really taught in school. If you’re not in an ag class, this is an amazing opportunity to join in and experience,” said Phoebe Wade, FFA volunteer.

As students pet the animals, they get a hands-on biology lesson.

“But ultimately, a lot of this stuff is pretty relevant in terms of their grade level based on some of the other curriculum, things that are out there throughout the country,” said Tyler Kralicek, NDSU extension agent in agriculture and natural Resources.

Students take a quiz before they start the activities. By the end of the day, the coordinators hope when they’re driving past a farm they might know what items come from it.

“We have a very agricultural-based state, which is a fantastic thing. Unfortunately, in some of these bigger cities like Bismarck, we still have a lack of education on where their food actually comes from. One of the girls yesterday even said, you know, their cows get their food from the grocery store,” said Kralicek.

When the kids go home for dinner, they know items like this come from the farm and not just the grocery store.

The Life on the Farm field trip has been running for 10 years, and each year they add new features.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

