Montana’s TikTok ban signed into law

By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - The social media app TikTok has officially been banned in the state of Montana.

Governor Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 419 Wednesday, which makes Montana the first state in the United States to ban the app. It also prohibits app stores from offering TikTok from within the state.

Providers could be fined for violating the ban. Penalties will be enforced by the Montana Department of Justice.

“The Chinese Communist Party using TikTok to spy on Americans, violate their privacy, and collect their personal, private, and sensitive information is well-documented. Today, Montana takes the most decisive action of any state to protect Montanans’ private data and sensitive personal information from being harvested by the Chinese Communist Party,” said Gianforte in a statement.

Gianforte also proposed amendments to expand the bill to ban all applications that collect user data to a foreign adversary or an entity located in a country designated as a foreign adversary. The legislative session ended before it could be considered.

The governor has also announced starting June 1, no state employee will be able to download any social media app that could have ties to a foreign adversary. These apps include Telegram Messenger, which was founded in Russia, and WeChat, whose parent company is headquartered in China.

