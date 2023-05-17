Montana Gov. Gianforte declares flooding disaster

By Brian Gray
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HELENA, Mont. (KFYR) - A flooding disaster has been declared for the state of Montana.

Governor Greg Gianforte issued the executive order on Tuesday, citing runoff from snowmelt and recent rainfall that is impacting roadways and infrastructure.

Several counties and reservations throughout the state have already reported extensive damage from the flooding. One of the areas most impacted is along the Milk River in northeast Montana.

Valley and Daniels Counties, the Fort Belknap Indian Community, the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, and the towns of Glasgow and Nashua enacted emergency or disaster declarations in response to the conditions, with several of them reporting extensive damage to infrastructure.

Federal and state agencies have already stepped in to help assist impacted areas as they recover.

