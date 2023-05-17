Minoters here and abroad celebrate Syttende Mai

MINOT, N.D. & SKIEN, Norway (KMOT) – Minot residents are celebrating Norwegian Constitution Day — also known as Syttende Mai — both in the Magic City and in Minot’s sister city of Skien, Norway.

The hazy conditions and rain did not stop a group from holding a mini parade of flags through the Scandinavian Heritage Park in Minot Wednesday to celebrate all things Norwegian culture.

Meanwhile, a group of residents and civic leaders are currently meeting with their partners in Skien.

The group includes Minot Mayor Tom Ross, Minot State University President Dr. Steven Shirley, members of the MSU Development Foundation, as well as leadership with Norsk Høstfest and EPIC Events.

Last year, a delegation from Skien visited Minot during Høstfest and renewed its “sister city” agreement with Minot, allowing the communities to continue to share business ideas and culture.

The relationship began between the two cities in the early 1980s.

Norway’s constitution was signed 209 years ago Wednesday.

Syttende Mai is celebrated annually in cities across the United States.

A group of residents and civic leaders meeting with their partners in Skien, Norway. (Courtesy: Abbie Eads)

Skien, Norway celebration (Courtesy: Abbie Eads)

