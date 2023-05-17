Minot human relations ordinance talks tabled

People at the Monday night Minot City Council meeting
People at the Monday night Minot City Council meeting
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A topic that has created much discussion at Minot City Council meetings has been tabled, for now.

Mayor Tom Ross could not attend Monday night’s meeting, so decisions about updating the human relations ordinance were postponed.

The mayor votes on every actionable item in Minot.

People wanting to testify about it before the council had lined up ready to share why they were for or against adding more demographics to the ordinance.

The next council meeting is scheduled for June 5.

Related coverage: Human relations ordinance prompts discussion at Minot City Council

