A family legacy continues as La Cantina is set to open in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A new Mexican restaurant is hitting the block in Mandan.

La Cantina will be the newest Main Street addition set to open later this week. Owner and Manager Reyes Aranda says he comes from a long line of entrepreneurs. In fact, he moved here from Central America and began helping his father open restaurants. At 23, he opened his first restaurant. Now, he has nine other spots around the country. La Cantina is his tenth and newest addition. The spot at 308 West Main Street boasts a second-story loft and bar to grab some handmade margaritas.

“Me and my dad — he’s retired, but he’s the one who helped us to open the restaurant. We have his recipes. I’ve got some of my family from Mexico helping us too,” said Aranda.

Not only will the food be authentic, but Aranda also shipped in his decor from Mexico.

Aranda is carrying on the family legacy as he’s joined by his wife and cousins who will also be working at the restaurant.

He says he’s still looking to hire about 25 employees.

There’s no official opening date set yet, but you can follow updates on their Facebook page.

