Department of Environmental Quality urges caution during smoky conditions

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR)- Smoke from northwest Canadian wildfires is impacting air quality in the Peace Garden state Wednesday.

At around 9 a.m. CT, cities including Minot and Williston began experiencing smoky skies and reduced visibility.

The Department of Environmental Quality is advising people with respiratory issues in North Dakota cities, including Bismarck, to avoid going outdoors.

Minot skycam (KMOT)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.