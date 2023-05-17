City Serve ND hosts week-long event at the end of May

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Later this month, volunteers and churches across the state will congregate for City Serve ND.

It’s a week-long program where volunteers work together to make a positive difference for those in need.

City Serve ND started as a one-day event six years ago where churches came together to do projects in the community.

It takes a full year to plan and a couple of years ago the program expanded to a full week.

The event’s director Cindy Stock said expanding it allows more families to get involved.

“To see all of them going out and they’re so excited and they can see the difference that they’re making here,” said Stock.

Alyson Heisler works with Project Bee, a Minot non-profit that provides shelter and anti-poverty services to individuals and families in need.

She said City Serve helped reorganize some of the programs in their shelter, helping it function more successfully.

“They were part of cleaning up our shelter and getting ready for what was the second year of our warming center program that provides overnight shelter to individuals, men and women, and families who are homeless,” said Heisler.

City Serve Coordinator Ryan Berry said they are passionate about encouraging the public to volunteer and take part, reassuring them that church membership is not required to help those in need.

“From all sorts of faith, traditions, and backgrounds, all sorts of ages, it’s really cool, and there’s even people who aren’t a part of a church that are helping out as well, which is awesome,” said Berry.

Their projects have increased from 32 last year to 50 this year. They’ve also doubled the number of churches involved statewide from year to year.

Leadership said they hope this continues to grow beyond churches, reminding people of the importance of supporting your neighbors.

City Serve ND begins the week of May 30-June 3. For more information or to volunteer for a project, visit the City Serve ND website or see the schedule below.

2023 City Serve Minot projects (City Serve ND)

