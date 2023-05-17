Carry the Load walks across Minot ahead of Memorial Day

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – You may have noticed a group walking across the Magic City Tuesday with the American flag, and wearing red, white and blue t-shirts.

The group is called Carry the Load and they fundraise by walking in forty-eight states annually to remember military service members who lost their lives.

Madison Woodson, an event coordinator for Carry the Load, said they came to Minot because of its military community.

Although Memorial Day is still two weeks away, she says they’re excited to bring awareness to the meaning of the holiday.

“Just take a minute while you’re at your barbecue, at your pool party and make sure that you’re thinking of those that gave the ultimate sacrifice and thinking about their families that still live with that every day,” said Woodson.

She said they’re also showing support for first responders.

You can find information for all of their stops for the rest of the month on the Carry the Load website.

