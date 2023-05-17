Bismarck Police asking help identifying suspects in Ramada break-in

Surveillance video from the March 19 break-in at the Ramada Inn
Surveillance video from the March 19 break-in at the Ramada Inn(Bismarck Police Department)
By Bella Kraft
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects from a March 19 break-in at the Ramada Inn.

The Department says the incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. and money and alcohol were taken.

Authorities say if you have any information on the case, (Case #23-4989), to contact BPD at (701)-223-1212, text BISPD to 847411 or submit an online tip by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Dog attack
Police: Dog shot and killed after multiple attacks in Grand Forks
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Loader identical to the one stolen over the weekend
ND DOT front end loader stolen over the weekend
Williston Square latest
Williston Square latest: Sanford, Taco Bell, and Pizza Ranch facing construction challenges

Latest News

La Cantina set to open in Mandan
A family legacy continues as La Cantina is set to open in Mandan
Fort Yates man's death ruled a homicide
Fort Yates man’s death ruled a homicide
TikTok ban
Montana’s TikTok ban signed into law
Rachel Handlin at Minot State University interviewing Elizabeth Romanick
Bismarck woman featured in thesis project highlighting college graduates who have Down syndrome