Bismarck Police asking help identifying suspects in Ramada break-in

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects from a March 19 break-in at the Ramada Inn.

The Department says the incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. and money and alcohol were taken.

Authorities say if you have any information on the case, (Case #23-4989), to contact BPD at (701)-223-1212, text BISPD to 847411 or submit an online tip by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.