Bismarck Police asking help identifying suspects in Ramada break-in
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects from a March 19 break-in at the Ramada Inn.
The Department says the incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. and money and alcohol were taken.
Authorities say if you have any information on the case, (Case #23-4989), to contact BPD at (701)-223-1212, text BISPD to 847411 or submit an online tip by clicking here.
