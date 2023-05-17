Bismarck clean up week well underway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Spring cleaning is a long-running tradition in many households. To help clear out the trash, Bismarck hosts Clean Up Week.

Some of Bismarck’s neighborhood streets are looking a little rough right now.

“A whole boulevard filled with garbage, that is the wildest part,” said Josh Richardson, a waste collection driver.

Residents have been stacking piles up for more than 30 years for Bismarck’s annual Clean Up Week. From dishwashers to kids’ toys, the stuff is endless.

“It takes care of the stuff from the long winter, we clean everything up. It’s a long week for the guys, but we get her done,” said Toby Sheldon, solid waste and landfill superintendent.

The long winter stacked up more than just snow, but also stuff in people’s houses.

“This year was a very long winter, so they probably stayed indoors and did a lot of cleaning,” said Richardson.

The event was even postponed for three weeks giving residents a longer chance to sort through their stuff.

“They had a lot of time to get stuff out,” said Sheldon.

Crews pick up around an extra 289 tons of waste per day during the week.

“It’s almost double what we normally get per week,” said Sheldon.

Normally, 340 tons a day is picked up. That plus Clean Up Week garbage gives an estimated grand total of 2,516 tons in the week.

Thursday will be the last day crews are out picking stuff up, but dumping at the landfill until May 20 is available for those who display a recent Bismarck utility bill or driver’s license with a Bismarck address.

