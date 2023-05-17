Bismarck clean up week well underway

Collecting waste during Bismarck clean-up week
Collecting waste during Bismarck clean-up week(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Spring cleaning is a long-running tradition in many households. To help clear out the trash, Bismarck hosts Clean Up Week.

Some of Bismarck’s neighborhood streets are looking a little rough right now.

“A whole boulevard filled with garbage, that is the wildest part,” said Josh Richardson, a waste collection driver.

Residents have been stacking piles up for more than 30 years for Bismarck’s annual Clean Up Week. From dishwashers to kids’ toys, the stuff is endless.

“It takes care of the stuff from the long winter, we clean everything up. It’s a long week for the guys, but we get her done,” said Toby Sheldon, solid waste and landfill superintendent.

The long winter stacked up more than just snow, but also stuff in people’s houses.

“This year was a very long winter, so they probably stayed indoors and did a lot of cleaning,” said Richardson.

The event was even postponed for three weeks giving residents a longer chance to sort through their stuff.

“They had a lot of time to get stuff out,” said Sheldon.

Crews pick up around an extra 289 tons of waste per day during the week.

“It’s almost double what we normally get per week,” said Sheldon.

Normally, 340 tons a day is picked up. That plus Clean Up Week garbage gives an estimated grand total of 2,516 tons in the week.

Thursday will be the last day crews are out picking stuff up, but dumping at the landfill until May 20 is available for those who display a recent Bismarck utility bill or driver’s license with a Bismarck address.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Dog attack
Police: Dog shot and killed after multiple attacks in Grand Forks
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Loader identical to the one stolen over the weekend
ND DOT front end loader stolen over the weekend
Williston Square latest
Williston Square latest: Sanford, Taco Bell, and Pizza Ranch facing construction challenges

Latest News

Montana declares flood disaster
Montana Gov. Gianforte declares flooding disaster
La Cantina set to open in Mandan
A family legacy continues as La Cantina is set to open in Mandan
Fort Yates man's death ruled a homicide
Fort Yates man’s death ruled a homicide
Surveillance video from the March 19 break-in at the Ramada Inn
Bismarck Police asking help identifying suspects in Ramada break-in