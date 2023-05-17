Atlas Power Data Center facing zoning and occupancy violations, fines

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Atlas Power Data Center in northwest North Dakota is continuing to grow, but its latest expansion has brought concerns to Williams County and nearby residents. The company is now facing fines for zoning and occupancy violations, which could put the expansion at risk.

With phase one of the project complete, Atlas Power is adding another eight buildings for phase two. However, construction for these has caught the eye of the county, and not for good reasons.

As the data center moves south and closer to residential areas, Williams County’s Developmental Services department is looking into complaints stemming from noise pollution and lack of secure fencing.

“It’s to the point where my deaf dog, when I open the back door, looks up and over to the buildings,” said John Seig, who lives near the data center.

On April 25, Williams County Developmental Services Director Kameron Hymer issued a stop work order on phase two due to Atlas Power not obtaining the proper waivers before starting operation. Other issues brought up before the Williams County Commission on May 2 include noise pollution, not having clearance from the North Dakota State Electrical Board, not having a certificate of occupancy from the county, and concerns that permit holder FX Solutions was no longer in charge of construction.

“We had determined that the open buildings, with the electricity already running through them into the equipment, that it would pose an immediate hazard to life and property,” said Hymer.

FX Solutions President Richard Tabish addressed these concerns at the county commission meeting, saying he was let go from the project and then later rehired. Tabish told commissioners they needed phase two online during construction to advance the project.

“If we don’t take [electricity], it’s gone. The energy market is a tough one, that really was our biggest hurry aside from the revenue. The revenue off of this is what builds our project,” said Tabish.

Commissioners voted unanimously to give Atlas and FX Solutions 45 days to correct all these issues.

“You made a lot of promises, and I guess I’m willing to make a motion to the effect of those promises that you made,” said David Montgomery, Williams County commissioner.

The owners of the Data Center face a daily $4,000 fine until all the problems are solved. The county has threatened to cut off the power for phase two if these complaints are not addressed.

Commissioners will make that decision during their meeting on June 20.

