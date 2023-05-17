Army National Guard hosts Career Discovery Fair

Army National Guard's Career Discovery Fair
By Maiya Fleck
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools, Shiloh High School, and Saint Mary’s High School students got to see what Army National Guard careers are available as they held a Career Discovery Fair at the Bismarck Career Academy.

Students got to see a range of career opportunities like marketing, military policing, air defense artillery, diesel mechanics and medical careers.

“I’m kind of interested in going into the Army. Seeing all the other options they have, and everything that’s available for you, hearing that they pay for your college and everything. It’s just a great thing,” said Alex Szczur, a student at Bismarck High School.

The event coordinators said around 40-50 students asked for more information on the Army National Guard. This is the fourth year the event has been held.

