‘We need to get on top of this’: Minot man survives two separate bar shootings

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One of the witnesses of this past weekend’s shooting at The Original Bar and Nightclub is all too familiar with the dangers of guns.

Michael Davis was injured in the shooting at The Dakota Lounge in February, but fortunately only needed minimal treatment.

He talked with Your News Leader about living through another shooting.

Davis said he was out with a buddy Saturday night, and they stopped by a few places before ending the evening at The Original.

If the name sounds familiar, it should — Davis caught a bullet as an innocent bystander in the February shooting at The Dakota Lounge. The bullet bounced off his ribs but missed major organs.

Flash forward to this past weekend. Again, a bystander... this time Davis sprang into action.

Michael Davis: “All of a sudden we just heard a gunshot again, and everybody’s getting down, and I just ran straight towards the shot.”

KMOT’s Joe Skurzewski: “And why did you do that?”

Davis: “Because, you’ve got two instincts, either fight or flight, and I was ready to fight for that night.”

Davis said he did what he could to help security with subduing the suspect and getting the gun away from him, but the victim died on scene. Davis left the area before family picked him up down the street.

Skurzewski: “Do you feel safe going out, Mike?”

Davis: “I still personally do, in light of everything that has happened. I still do.”

Davis praised the law enforcement response to both incidents.

”It was very quick, it was very quick, both times,” he said.

Davis said some area establishments have begun enhancing security measures, but he would like to see more pat downs for patrons.

”Something I hope everywhere with security starts doing, personally. We need to get on top of this. It’s the second shooting in... three months?” he said.

Above all, he hopes he doesn’t have to experience something like this again.

As for his injury from the February incident, Davis said he’s fully recovered.

