Trinity & UND brings career day experience to students in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - For future pre-meds, Magic City Campus hosted a career day event Monday.

Trinity Health was providing sneak peeks of ambulances and even a helicopter, plus the kids also got to view and work with a simulation model that can express programmed emotional responses.

Trinity First Response Ground and UND Teaching showed students patient care without using an actual patient.

As part of the statewide program SIM ND, or Simulated Emotion, from UND, four teams travel throughout the state, taking free training to critical access hospitals and rural EMS.

This “pretend patient” links up with a computer and can simulate vital signs as well as talk to providers.

Everything from psychological to cardiac can be simulated and interventions such as IV medication distribution, as well as chest tube and airway assistance allow those in the training process to make mistakes without putting anyone’s life at risk.

“We can, you know, have our patient be healthy, and then have them become unhealthy and then have them assess at different, various levels of that transport as well as on scene,” said Meredith Gooding, a Trinity Health paramedic.

With some of the students working on pre-hospital assessments, Gooding shared that this is a good opportunity for them to see inside the process of transporting patients to and from locations.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.