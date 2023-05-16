Street sweep scheduled in different sections of Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot crews are ready to sweep streets beyond Burdick Expressway and Broadway.

The next two weeks will focus southwest part of town, followed by another two weeks to the southeast. The same goes for the northeast and the northwest parts of town.

Derek Hackett, public information officer, said they will sweep residential areas as well.

He said when the sweepers remove sediments off roads, they will go slow, so give them space.

“Be very cautious of how they’re moving, because they might not go straight. They might not go right. They might actually have to go back on that same street, so give them a little bit of patience if you see them out there,” said Hackett.

Residents are encouraged to not park on the street and to put garbage cans off to the sides of the road.

The street sweep is expected to complete on July 7.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.