Sanford wins Gold Bell workplace mental health award

Sanford Health
Sanford Health(Sanford Health)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Sanford Health was recently awarded the Gold Bell Seal for workplace mental health, and Your News Leader spoke with a representative to learn what that meant to their culture.

Ashley Wenger-Slaba, VP of employee experience, said mental health means something different for individuals.

She said they conduct surveys to gauge how well employees are thriving and ways they can offer support. This includes peer-to-peer coaching, employee assistance programs and third-party mental health counselors available 24/7.

“I think one area that we’re still early on in our journey is just in terms of supporting employees and talking about psychological safety at work, and what it means to really feel free to bring your whole self at work, so I’m excited about our work in that area,” said Wenger-Slaba.

She said it’s important to take care of employees because it also impacts how they take care of patients.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manslaughter charges have now been filed against the man in connection with an early Sunday...
UPDATE: Details in early Sunday morning shooting at Minot bar, new charges, name released
summer attractions
Medora attractions opening up for the summer
Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline
Proposed carbon dioxide pipeline in ND could be rerouted
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Robin Riedel of Hubbard, Oregon, hit a lottery jackpot for life after playing the game for more...
‘I hit it’: Man wins lottery jackpot that’s good for rest of his life

Latest News

Street sweeping in Minot
Street sweep scheduled in different sections of Minot
sweeping the streets
Street sweep scheduled in different sections of Minot
Monday evening Minot city council meeting
Minot city employees deliberate recommended updates to benefits
Career day experience for students
Trinity & UND brings career day experience to students in Minot