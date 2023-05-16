Sanford wins Gold Bell workplace mental health award

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Sanford Health was recently awarded the Gold Bell Seal for workplace mental health, and Your News Leader spoke with a representative to learn what that meant to their culture.

Ashley Wenger-Slaba, VP of employee experience, said mental health means something different for individuals.

She said they conduct surveys to gauge how well employees are thriving and ways they can offer support. This includes peer-to-peer coaching, employee assistance programs and third-party mental health counselors available 24/7.

“I think one area that we’re still early on in our journey is just in terms of supporting employees and talking about psychological safety at work, and what it means to really feel free to bring your whole self at work, so I’m excited about our work in that area,” said Wenger-Slaba.

She said it’s important to take care of employees because it also impacts how they take care of patients.

