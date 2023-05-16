Police: Dog shot and killed after multiple attacks in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two dogs are dead and one woman is injured in the Northern Valley after an attack Tuesday evening.

Grand Forks Police were called to the 1600 block of 28th Ave. S. for a report of a dog bite just after 5 p.m. May 16. The caller stated she was caring for a friend’s dog, and stated that dog attacked and killed her pet dog. A news release from police states the aggressive dog was then trying to attack another dog in the home. Police say the caller tried to stop the attack and was injured.

While officers were trying to contain the aggressive dog, they say the dog broke the steel catch pole. The dog then was able to get out of the building and was running around “a populated area between apartment buildings,” police said.

The dog was shot and killed, but it’s unclear if police or someone else fired the gun. GFPD says the bullets were accounted for and there is no other damage or injuries from the shots.

Police say while on scene, two other people reported that same dog attacked their dogs recently, but said they didn’t report it.

The two deceased dogs were taken to the Humane Society, and the caller is receiving medical care.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live for updates.

