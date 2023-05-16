Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Centennial Band’s cross-state tour & president’s visit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” is a story within a story.

Cliff Naylor did this segment just a few years ago – in 2019. But the story of the Centennial Band’s big moment was in 1989. (Watch the video above for the full story.)

So, what’s happened to the Centennial Band since then? They never really split up.

The group forged lifelong friendships during the cross-state tour in 1989, and they still stay in contact through a Facebook page that has 100 members. The Centennial Band shares stories, videos, and pictures of that Magical Musical Tour of North Dakota.

The story of the band’s adventures is featured in Cliff’s third “Dakota Day Trips” book, “The Road to Rural Wonders.”

