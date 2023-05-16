Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Centennial Band’s cross-state tour & president’s visit

By Cliff Naylor
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” is a story within a story.

Cliff Naylor did this segment just a few years ago – in 2019. But the story of the Centennial Band’s big moment was in 1989. (Watch the video above for the full story.)

So, what’s happened to the Centennial Band since then? They never really split up.

The group forged lifelong friendships during the cross-state tour in 1989, and they still stay in contact through a Facebook page that has 100 members. The Centennial Band shares stories, videos, and pictures of that Magical Musical Tour of North Dakota.

The story of the band’s adventures is featured in Cliff’s third “Dakota Day Trips” book, “The Road to Rural Wonders.”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manslaughter charges have now been filed against the man in connection with an early Sunday...
UPDATE: Details in early Sunday morning shooting at Minot bar, new charges, name released
Williston Square latest
Williston Square latest: Sanford, Taco Bell, and Pizza Ranch facing construction challenges
Dale Plessas, investigations commander with the Minot Police Department
Police talk about response to weekend deadly shooting at Minot bar, public safety advice
Michael Davis talking with Joe Skurzewski
‘We need to get on top of this’: Minot man survives two separate bar shootings
summer attractions
Medora attractions opening up for the summer

Latest News

MHS students at Nardello's Pizza
Nardello’s Pizza owner gives MHS students a rundown of entrepreneurship
Oil well ND
Federal lands could be open to conservation groups
media award win
Jody Kerzman wins 'media award' from ND DOT Vision Zero
off the beaten path
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Centennial Band’s cross-state tour