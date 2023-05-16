Northwoods League announces softball league coming in summer of 2024

ROCHESTER, MINN. (KMOT) - The Northwoods League announced the launch of a women’s collegiate softball league Tuesday morning.

The league will begin play in the summer of 2024.

“Thirty years ago, we disrupted the landscape of baseball, and we hope to have a similar effect on softball going forward by offering women a truly unique, memorable and valuable experience in the Northwoods,” said Northwoods League Baseball Chairman Dick Radatz, Jr.

The Bismarck Larks and Minot Hot Tots are both members of the Northwoods League.

Northwoods League Softball (NWLS) team locations have not been announced yet.

When the Minot Hot Tots ownership group (then named Minot Baseball LLC.) pitched a team to the Minot Parks Board, the group included the possibility of a softball league in the near future.

Athletes with softball college eligibility and select players who have graduated from high school and are admitted to college will be able to pay.

Teams will play a 40-game schedule running from June through the beginning of August.

For more information, visit the Northwoods League website.

