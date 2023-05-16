ND DOT front end loader stolen over the weekend

HALLIDAY, ND (KFYR) - Dunn County authorities say a state Department of Transportation front-end loader was stolen, likely sometime over the weekend.

The NDDOT noticed it was missing on Monday.

Police are searching for the front-end loader and it has “Unit #745″ on the side near the door.

If you have any information to help find the stolen equipment call 701-690-2767.

