Nardello’s Pizza owner gives MHS students a rundown of entrepreneurship

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Teenagers sometimes listen better to almost anybody else than their parents and teachers. That’s why the owner of Nardello’s Pizza partners with Mandan High School each year.

Students went to Nardello’s Pizza for more than just food — they got some life advice.

“Hearing him tell his story and how much of a risk he took, and how he was willing to put in hours upon hours to get his goal, and it really was motivating to see that you can accomplish anything you want, just by working hard for it,” said Mya Sheldon, senior

Steven Nardello dished out what the struggles and wins have been with owning his business.

“I start with kind of my life and kind of where it took me to get to where I’m at today. A lot of it, too, is the real world and what things are like, how different aspects of this business work,” said Steven Nardello, owner/operator of Nardellos.

Even if students aren’t looking to be entrepreneurs, they welcomed the chance to talk about their post-grad plans.

“He explained his whole life story. He told us, you know, some choices weren’t the best and he took a risk in his life, but it all worked out,” said Brady Helbling, senior.

As he’s inspiring the students, he’s also reconnecting with those who taught him.

“Being able to give back and to see those teachers that helped me out, and in some ways inspired me as well and pushed me in different directions. They don’t realize often what the impact they have on students is,” said Nardello.

Students might not expect to talk business in their food class, but Nardello’s visit has become a tradition... one they look forward to every year.

